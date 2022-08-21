Star Kids Spotlight: Here's how Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri made her unique screen debut

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise has been one star kid who has received immense media attention right from the beginning given that she's the daughter of two of the most famous personalities in Hollywood. Over the years, Katie Holmes had done everything to maintain the privacy of her daughter. Yet, Suri has been clicked in several paparazzi pictures which have over the years shown how she is a spitting image of her mom.

Holmes and Cruises' daughter recently made her screen debut but not in the most conventional manner. Instead of acting, Suri made her onscreen singing debut in the recent film Alone Together, which has been written and directed by Katie and also stars Holmes herself. In the film, Suri, 16, performed a cover of Blue Moon, which plays during the film’s opening credits. It certainly was a special moment for Katie to work with her daughter and the Dawson's Creek alum spoke about the same during an interview with Fox News.

Opening up about being encouraging towards her daughter's career, she said, "I always want the highest level of talent. So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want – go do your thing.'" Katie also stressed on the fact that despite the singing gig in her film, it may not be the start of Suri's official Hollywood career as of yet. She added, "She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last year. Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school."

The film in which Suri has sung her new track also happens to be her mom, Katie's debut film as a director and hence it's doubly special for the mother-daughter duo. In the meantime, Suri's father Tom Cruise has had a splendid year with the massive box office success of his film, Top Gun: Maverick. It has been widely believed that Cruise is currently estranged from Suri, and that the last time the duo were photographed together was back in 2012. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed their daughter in April 2006. Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise after five years of marriage in 2012.

