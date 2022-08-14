Star Kids Spotlight: Maya Hawke gets candid on working with celebrity parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman

Stranger Things' Robin Buckley played by Maya Hawke became one of the most-loved characters of the famed Netflix series ever since she was introduced in the third season of the show. Robin and Steve Harrington's (Joe Keery) friendship became a fan-favourite one much sooner than expected. In terms of performance, Maya has received ample praise for her act and many will be surprised to know that the actress' connection to the acting industry has been strong.

The 24-year-old actress is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. The former couple who had been married from 1998 to 2005 welcomed two children including daughter Maya and son Levon. With Maya's performance on Stranger Things receiving high praises, we bet the celebrity parents are mighty proud. During a recent interview, the Stranger Things star opened up about her experience of working with both her parents on separate projects and revealed how different the experience was.

Maya starred as Ethan Hawke's daughter in the miniseries, The Good Lord Bird and has also shared screen space with her mother in the film where she guest starred for two scenes. In an interview with Kelly and Ryan, Maya opened up about her experience of seeing her parents in the professional setup and said it was "really fun." She further added that she "loved working with both of them." The actress also pointed out that both her parents have a "different" style of work and when asked how, she jokingly quipped, "I feel like I lose either way."

Being in the same industry, there seems to be a great amount of impact that all three have on each other's careers and not long ago, it was revealed by Ethan how it was his daughter Maya who convinced him to take up the Marvel show, Moon Knight where he played the lead antagonist Arthur Harrow. As for her Stranger Things journey, Maya's Robin was among the fortunate survivors of the fourth season and will be returning for the series' final outing.

