Star Kids Spotlight: Shiloh-Jolie Pitt's dance skills to fashion, how Brad & Angelina's daughter went viral

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the public eye since she was born. Given how Brad and Angelina have been one of Hollywood's most talked about former couples, the duo's six children have been in the limelight since they were kids. From attending movie premieres to other outings that were captured by paparazzi, Shiloh-Jolie Pitt and her siblings' life has been constantly in the news.

While Shiloh Jolie-Pitt doesn't have any official social media accounts of herself, that hasn't stopped the star kid from going viral on social media. While recently the 16-year-old took social media by storm with her killer dance moves, previously, Brad and Angelina's daughter received a lot of attention for her fashion as well. Shiloh has undergone a major transformation in the last few years. From her pre-teen days to now, Shiloh's style has been revamped.

Check out Shiloh-Jolie Pitt's dance video HERE

From wearing Versace denim shorts and vests, Shiloh's style has changed into something similar to that of her mother and recently during the premiere of Angelina's Eternals premiere, she was also seen wearing outfits that were upcycled from her mother's wardrobe. Jolie even spoke about letting her daughters take over her wardrobe as she told E!, "I'm like, ‘Oh my God, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it's your turn.'" At the Eternals premiere, when Shiloh walked the red carpet with her mother and sister Zahara sporting her mother's Dior gown which was tweaked perfectly to suit her style, it became one of the biggest fashion moments this year.

Shiloh dropped another surprise this year for fans after she showcased her unbelievable dancing talents in two viral videos. Racking millions of views on YouTube. In a video filmed at the famed Millennium Dance Complex, Shiloh shows off her moves to Doja Cat's Vegas while sporting a cool outfit consisting of a Beatles tee, sweatpants and Vans. Although not only this, Shiloh has appeared in other dance videos as well and while it seems her famous parents wouldn't mind her making a career in dance, the 16-year-old is yet to make a professional choice. Brad recently also commented on the same when he proudly commented on her dance skills calling her "beautiful" while adding that he's "Mr two left feet" when it comes to busting a few moves.

Shiloh-Jolie Pitt is one of those star kids though who prefer to lay low and isn't all about showing off about the strong film background she comes from.

What are your thoughts about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's talents? Share your views with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt spend mother-daughter time together at Maneskin concert in Rome