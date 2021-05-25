Star studded guests, champagne towers and fireworks: INSIDE Drake's epic BBMAs 'football stadium' after party

After being honoured as Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, Drake celebrated king-size by renting the entire SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for his star-studded after-party.

"I just know that I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyse all the things I did wrong but tonight, for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right," Drake shared in his humbling speech as he accepted his much-deserved Artist of the Decade honour at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with his adorable son Adonis, 3, by his doting dad's side.

"Something right" is exactly what Mr. Champage Papi is celebrating as an epic 'Drake-sized' after-party was what followed after the award ceremony. Giving inside details about the 34-year-old musician's star-studded bash, E! News revealed how after dining at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, Drake made his way to SoFi Stadium as the Passionfruit rapper "rented the entire stadium for the night" according to a source. A "gigantic banner" was set up which said, "Congratulations Drake! Artist of the Decade," pictures of which were shared by the rapper on his Instagram page.

Drake's after-party guest list which included The Weeknd, Doja Cat, DJ Khaled, SZA and Chris Brown amongst many other famous friends of the rapper also saw Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey in attendance as well. As for the customised decor inside the after-party, the insider added, "There are huge champagne towers and several bars set up throughout the stadium. Drake also has cute album books featuring his favourite moments through his career set up around the stadium." No party is complete without fireworks and pyrotechnics took over the entire stadium, making the night more dynamite, as shared by the host himself on his Instagram Stories.

How we wish we could have been a fly on the stadium wall!

