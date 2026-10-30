Star Trek and X Men Actor Sir Patrick Stewart Passes Away at 86; Hugh Jackman, Russo Brothers, Marvel pay tributes

Content Warning: This article refers to a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

Legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for his iconic performances in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises, has passed away at the age of 86. The celebrated actor passed away at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, surrounded by his loved ones. His representatives confirmed the heartbreaking update on his official social media account on Thursday.

Patrick Stewart’s Family Confirms His Demise

The statement announced that Stewart passed away following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It read, "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."

The statement further revealed that the actor spent his final moments surrounded by family and friends. "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," it added.

Hugh Jackman, who shared the screen with Stewart in the X-Men franchise, where he portrayed Wolverine while Stewart played Professor Charles Xavier, shared a series of pictures with the late actor. Remembering their friendship and the lessons he learned from him, Jackman wrote, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days."

The Russo Brothers also joined in remembering the celebrated actor, expressing how fortunate they felt to have collaborated with someone they had admired since childhood. Their heartfelt note read, "We’ve been lucky enough to work with some of our childhood heroes. And Sir Patrick Stewart will always be one of them. A legendary actor with an unmistakeable presence, and an unmatched integrity. Thank you for entertaining all of us, sir. And for teaching us humanity, both on and off the screen."

Marvel Studios Remembers Patrick Stewart Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios also shared an emotional tribute to the actor on Instagram, celebrating his unforgettable portrayal of Professor X and his contribution to the Marvel universe. Interestingly, Stewart is set to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to mark his final on-screen appearance.

The studio's statement read, "All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday. He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art."