Star Trek: Picard: Patrick Stewart says reuniting with John de Lancie and Whoopi Goldberg 'was extraordinary'

Exciting news for Star Trek fans! Patrick Stewart is coming back with the second season of the blockbuster series Star Trek: Picard in which he will be reprising the role of Jean-Luc Picard. According to reports, via ET Canada, the new season will have the Borg, the recurring character of the Q played by John de Lancie alongside Guinan essayed by Whoopi Goldberg.

During his chat with the outlet, the Dune actor revealed that the show will follow the lead of Q in the upcoming season. The actor shared, "I knew that everyone, the executive producers, were united in absolute certainty in the belief that Q should be part of this story because we don’t know, but it’s possible the Q can live forever." Stewart expressed his fascination with the character and the possibility that he might be immortal, he added that it would be a "very interesting aspect of the story."

However, Stewart went on to continue, "But Q may not be living forever. I don’t know. I’m not teasing you with that, but I don’t know. It’s just a possibility." He also talked about Goldberg and her wish to be part of the Star Trek ensemble, "she pressured herself on ‘Star Trek’ because she wanted to be part of it. And she was thrilled."

Stewart mentioned his previous visit on Goldberg's talk show The View and how when on it he had told her to come back on the show to which Goldberg had responded with tears which at the time Stewart did not realise, "Well, when I made that request, she had tears in her eyes and on her cheeks, and I knew then that I’d done the right thing."

Meanwhile, the new season of Star Trek: Picard is set to premiere on March 3.

