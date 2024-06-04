Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date For July 2024; Everything To Know

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is coming to Netflix just after the producers asked to have some patience. Fans who love Admiral Kathryn Janeway and the USS Protostar crew now can have some exciting news for them. Netflix also announced the release date for the second season. Know everything here.

About the season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy

The beloved CGI animation series by Kevin and Dan Hageman is back with its season 2. An incredible fan campaign saved it from being cancelation. The series moved to Netflix from Paramount+. On Netflix the first 20 episodes of the first season aired in December 2023. And now after months of anticipation, the young prodigy team is back with yet another journey.

Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf are working hard to become members of the Starfleet Academy in the second season. For their dedication when they have been assigned to a unique assignment and a new spacecraft, they all received due recognition.

There will be 20 episodes in the upcoming season when it premieres. The season opener and finale, as well as two other episodes divided into two distinct parts, are only two of the many two-part adventures that the authors have created.

Cast, release date of the season 2

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Jimmi Simpson and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast.

Netflix has officially listed Star Trek: Prodigy season 2, which will premiere on July 1st. It's unknown whether all 20 season 2 episodes will release on the same day or if episodes will be split up into sections.