Anson Mount, who acts as Captain Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, said goodbye to Canada after finishing filming for Season 3. He hinted that they would start filming Season 4 in Spring next year. Paramount+ has already promised a fourth season for the show.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount teases Season 4 location

Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds just finished filming, and Anson Mount, who plays Captain Pike, hinted that they'll start making Season 4 in Toronto next spring. Season 3 filming happened from December 2023 to May 2024, with the same top directors returning, promising more exciting episodes. Paramount+ renewed the show for Season 4 in April.

Anson Mount, who plays Captain Pike, shared the news on Instagram, praising Canada's hospitality where the show is filmed. He hinted fans would see the new season in Spring when they start filming again. As for when we'll see Season 3, it might take a while because they need time for post-production work.

Mounton teased about Season 4 in his caption: "We’ll see you again in the spring when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds goes back into production for Season 4!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The strikes last year made Season 3 late, but now it's finished and should air on Paramount+ in 2025. Season 4's quick start is good news unless there are more issues. Season 4 could then celebrate Star Trek's 60th anniversary, featuring familiar characters like Lt. Kirk and Lt. Spock.

About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

In Season 3, the Enterprise faces a big threat from alien Gorn, and Pike's friend Marie Batel is in danger. The regular cast returns, and Martin Quinn, who plays Scotty, is back too. Jonathan Frakes directs an episode, calling it his best work, reports Collider.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds tells stories about the USS Enterprise before Captain Kirk. It has shorter storylines compared to other Star Trek shows.

Regardless of the release dates, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast will have a break before returning to the Enterprise for Season 4.

Earlier Star Trek: Strange New Worlds seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: 'Not Helping Me In My Craft': Jane Seymour Shuts Down Cosmetic Surgery Rumors