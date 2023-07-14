Star Trek: Strange New Worlds recap: What happened in season two, episode five of sci-fi series? Find out

American science fiction adventure television series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has intrigued fans ever since it first premiered in May last year. Its currently airing season two has also been well-received by the fans and the latest episode seems to be winning a lot of praise. Keep reading to know what happened and how which route things might turn.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 2 episode 5 recap

Spoiler alert, you've been warned. The latest episode of season two was released on July 13, 2023, on Paramount Plus. While playing drinking games, Ortegas mentions the awkward tension between Chapel and Spock ever since their kiss in season one. On the other hand, T'Pring's parents, especially her traditionalist mother, is not pleased with her engagement to Spock because he is half-human. T'Pring hosts a ceremonial dinner between their families in an attempt to improve relations and Spock gets paired up with Chapel in the shuttle mission.

When Chapel talks about the awkward tension between them, Spock brushes it off and says he hadn't noticed anything like that. They find a rupture in space-time which begins pulling their shuttle and they crash directly into it. Spock wakes up to find Chapel, M'Benga, and Pike staring at him. Despite the accident, he is healed and back on the Enterprise but the healer removed Spock's Vulcan DNA temporarily making him entirely human. This couldn't come at a worse time for him considering he has the scheduled family dinner to attend.

The alien species that healed Spock said they did so as per their laws and no further contact was needed since he was alive. The representative of the species cuts the call, leaving Spock stuck in his human body as he goes through several emotions now that he has only human DNA. Spock's mother Amanda arrives and tells him that T'Pring's mother is threatening to end the engagement if they postpone the dinner too much. M'Benga crafts synthetic earpieces for Spock to wear during the dinner, and Amanda teaches him about Vulcan traditions.

During the dinner, T'Pring's mother behaves rudely and tries to insult everything and his father calls Spock unworthy of their daughter. Chapel is forced to confess her feelings for Spock in order to get the cure. When the Vulcan DNA of Spock is restored, Spock reveals that he was human the entire time and defends his mother who is being questioned by his future in-laws. T'Pring is hurt that he hid the truth from her and feels he doesn't see her as an equal partner. She decides that they need some time apart.

Spock meets Chapel and tells her about his and T'Pring's decision and adds that it was necessary because he has feelings for someone else. Spock confesses that he doesn't want to hide his feelings for Chapel anymore, and she kisses him. Season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered on Paramount Plus on June 15, 2023, and will wrap up on August 17, 2023. While it has been renewed for a third season, filming for it has been delayed until further notice because of the writer's strike.

