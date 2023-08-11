Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 2 ending explained: Shocking finale sets up Season 3

Paramount Plus brought an amazing sequel to the floors earlier this year. The second season of Star Trek Strange New World was an instant hit amongst Star Trek fans. However, there were a lot of questions that went unanswered even after the first season. While Season 2 did a good job of answering all the questions posed by the cliffhanger, it also brought up more curiosity to the fans. Well, 'Hegemony' is the episode that everyone is searching for right now. With the Federation now tying peaceful knots with people around them, will there be a struggle to find the trustable people in the future? Here's everything you need to know about the ending of Strange New World Season 2.

Star Trek Strange New World Season 2 Ending Explained

More than anything, it was Scotty's appearance in the season that had fans asking about the cliffhanger. For context, Scotty was initially the chief engineer for the USS Enterprise and Enterprise-A. And it was Kirk who was his commanding authority. Later on, as per the events of the latest movie, Scotty was promoted to the job of Commander after a successful five-year mission that he could do. The biggest question for the next season now is if Scotty will now join the crew of the USS Enterprise in the engineering department under the stewardship of Pelia, or if he will depart to return at a later point closer to the start of Kirk’s five-year mission.

Given his history with the USS Enterprise, the man can choose either of the options. However, it will be interesting to see what the repercussions of his decision come out to be in the next one.

Star Trek Strange New World Season 3: Will there be a new season?

Well, with the season ending with a question posed to all of the fans, the makers surely did their part in setting up a new season. It was clear that Scotty's ultimate decision will be seen in Season 3 itself. While the makers have not officially announced the new season, they have made it clear that there will be a new season. As of the time of writing, there is no official update on Season 3's production. But the next one is expected to release as early as Fall 2025. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

