Star Wars actor Andrew Jack passes away at 76 after contracting coronavirus

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack passes away at 76, two days after contracting coronavirus.

Actor Andrew Jack, who featured in Star Wars, passed away two days after testing positive for Coronavirus. As his wife Gabrielle Rogers remained in quarantine after his diagnosis, the 76-year-old succumbed to the illness at a hospital near London. Since she was instructed to socially isolate herself, Gabrielle was unable to say goodbye to her husband. Considering the social distancing rule, the family is contemplating whether a full funeral is feasible, TMZ reported. Gabrielle took to social media to share the news with the world.

“'It breaks my heart to let you know we lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus when admitted to hospital less than 48 hours ago in suburban London. He died today. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his children, step children, grandchildren, brother, friends, and I were all with him. Take care out there, lovers x," she wrote alongside a picture of her husband,

The actor also acted as a dialect coach on The Lord Of The Rings film trilogy. He recently started working with the cast of Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman. The production of the film was suspended last month because of the ongoing health crisis. The deadly virus that originated in China, is now haunting people across the world. Many countries have declared lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of his disease.

The UK government has especially advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70, to self-isolate and stay away any kind of social contact. Globally, more than 820,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus. While 174,000 have recovered, more than 40,000 people have lost their lives.

ALSO READ | Bill Gates predicts that Coronavirus will end by summer in rich countries

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More