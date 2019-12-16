Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac says THIS about fan expectations from his character Poe Dameron; Find Out

The Hollywood actor spoke candidly during an interview to Variety. Oscar Isaac was questioned about the fan expectations of his character Poe Dameron.

As the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming close to its release date, Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac has opened up about his part in the film franchise. The actor spoke candidly during an interview to Variety. The Hollywood star Oscar Isaac was questioned about the fan expectations to his character Poe Dameron. The actor reveals how he never felt the pressure from the fans or the fan expectations. The Star Wars actor further adds how he absolutely believed that the fans would not be discussing about his character Poe Dameron's journey in the Star Wars franchise.

Oscar Isaac, 40, also mentioned how, the fans don't really talk about how the character should do in the next film in the series. Oscar Isaac does not fail to mention that what happens to the character of Poe Dameron is not in his control neither can the fans decide. The actor revealed how he was fighting self-consciousness. He also adds that films like Star Wars which are made on such a massive scale, let you get into the self-consciousness. This sometimes makes you think what was the tone of the character in the film.

The Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac said that it is definitely a challenge to essay a role like Poe Dameron, as the character is very specific which makes it difficult in order to be precise. The fans and film audience across the globe are looking forward to watch the film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20.

Check out the trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

