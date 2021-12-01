Star Wars: Ahsoka: Ivanna Sakhno joins upcoming Mandalorian spin off as a mysterious new character

Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) has been cast in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streaming service's smash series The Mandalorian, as per Deadline.

Dawson appears as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character, while Bordizzo plays Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Sakhno is said to be playing a freshly invented character. However, Star Wars: Ahsoka will continue Ahsoka's journey, scripted by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau. The series, which is set to begin production in March, will also include an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

Ukraine-born Sakhno is most recognised for her appearances in Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me, as well as her arc on the Hulu series High Fidelity. As per Deadline, she just wrapped production on the MGM International limited series The Reunion, based on Guillaume Musso's book of the same name. Gersh, MJ Management, and Warren Dern represent Sakhno.

Meanwhile, everything in the Ahsoka series is left vague, which keeps things interesting. Each of the Disney+ "Star Wars" programmes is building towards something greater, so "Star Wars: Ahsoka" might serve as a springboard for further "Star Wars"-centric series or even movies. Along with "The Mandalorian," the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series starring Ewan McGregor, and the "Book of Boba Fett," there's a slew more "Star Wars" material on the way to television in the near future. Much like Marvel, it seems that Disney is creating a fully fledged cinematic world beyond what "Star Wars" previously had.

