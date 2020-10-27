  1. Home
Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac in talks to join Marvel Cinematic Universe; Lands title role in Moon Knight: Report

Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac is allegedly in talks to star in and as Moon Knight on Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest show titled with the same name. Scrolls own for details.
10340 reads Mumbai
Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac in talks to join Marvel Cinematic Universe; Lands title role in Moon Knight: Report
Oscar Isaac is reportedly planning on entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Deadline recently reported that the Star Wars star is in negotiations to star as the title character in Moon Knight, the Marvel and Disney+ series based on the comic book hero. Jeremy Slater, who developed and wrote Netflix’s comic book adaptation of the Umbrella Academy series, has reportedly been assigned to develop and lead the writing team on the series for the streamer.

 

Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, will be a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr Knight.

 

With his time as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise coming to an end, Isaac is looking back. A number of the star’s films are set to release, some of those include Paul Schrader thriller The Card Counter as well as Denis Villeneuve’s retelling of Dune. Isaac recently also signed on to the HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage at HBO, reuniting with his old Julliard classmate Jessica Chastain.

 

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo on why people love Marvel movies: They want to see people who are fighting for the little guy

Credits :Deadline, Getty Images

