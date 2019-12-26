Star Wars: Billie Lourd pays emotional tribute to mom Carrie Fisher & grandmom Debbie Reynolds on Christmas

Billie Lourd, who starred alongside her late mother Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, took to her Instagram page to pay an emotional tribute to her mom and grandmom Debbie Reynolds, on the occasion of Christmas 2019. Check out the heartbreaking Instagram post below.

It was in 2016 when Star Wars fans got the shock of their lives as it was announced that Carrie Fisher, who we fondly remember as Princess Leia, had breathed her last following a cardiac arrest. What was even more heartbreaking was that her mother and legendary actress Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter's untimely death. Billie Lourd, Carrie's daughter was left without a mom and a grandmom in the span of two days and her life was never the same again.

Billie starred alongside her mother in the recent Star Wars trilogy with The Rise of Skywalker paying a befitting tribute to General Organa, by using her unused footage from The Force Awakens (2015) and interspersing it with the storyline of Episode IX. Since it's the time of Christmas, Lourd took to her Instagram page to share a heartbreaking yet hopeful tribute to the two most important women in her life. The photo shared by the young actress is a throwback of the three generations when Billie was just a toddler.

Check out her IG post below:

May the force always be with you, Billie Lourd!

Lourd wrote, "Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay."

"Feel all the feelings - the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone," the 27-year-old actress added.

Credits :Instagram

