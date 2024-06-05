Star Wars: Could Anakin Skywalker Have Destroyed The Death Star? Theory Explored

The Acolyte actor Charlie Barnett in an interview knowingly or unintentionally said that not Luke, but Anakin Skywalker, blew up the Death Star in A New Hope. And, this has brought interesting speculations about how different the Star Wars saga could have been. This likely misspoken comment, gives us food for thought: If Anakin had been the one to destroy the Death Star, what would the Star Wars universe look like?

The Skywalker method: reckless but effective

The approach taken by Anakin Skywalker to kill the Death Star would have been very different from Luke's. Anakin was known for his daring and uncompromising fighting style. He often went to fight without any already established strategy. This was best shown by his strategy during the Clone Wars when he would go to battle and defeat a great number of droids, and win. It was all because of his unmatched abilities and instincts.

Does not matter what situation may arise, as he was the chosen one, he managed to turn things in his favor. He once crossed a battlefield covered in fire, but he came out of all those obstacles without even getting hurt. Obi-Wan Kenobi was often taken aback by his daring nature. Despite of his recklessness, Anakin still succeeded which definitely highlights his strategy for destroying the Death Star would have been chaotic but maybe effective.

Advertisement

Anakin's prior experience

The fact that Anakin already accomplished missions similar to this one would have further pushed his possible attack on the Death Star. A youthful Anakin accidentally destroyed a battleship in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace during the Battle of Naboo. And this might have shaped the approach he would have taken to the Death Star. Though he would meet bigger danger and destruction this time, he could have gone in the same direction and attacked it from within.

Also, Anakin's connection with his superiors—particularly Obi-Wan—emphasized his tendency to depart from the plan. Although Anakin's unpredictable actions and inability to follow instructions from others frequently annoyed Obi-Wan, his track record of success spoke for itself. Even if there had been a thorough strategy to destroy the Death Star, it's possible that Anakin would have ignored it in favor of his impulsive and daring strategies. His capacity to perform amazing actions in the midst of battle would have probably resulted in the Death Star's unforgettable destruction.

Advertisement

As a whole, while Luke Skywalker's destruction of the Death Star is a central theme in Star Wars mythology, considering Anakin Skywalker in that position provides a fascinating alternate narrative. An intriguing world of possibilities has been unintentionally revealed by Charlie Barnett's remark, which shows how Anakin's unique character and fighting technique could have affected this crucial scene in the Star Wars story.

ALSO READ: All Star Wars Movies And Series In Works; Here's What The Franchise Eyes For In The Future