Star Wars fame Billie Lourd gets engaged to Austen Rydell; See PHOTOS & VIDEO

Late Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd is finally engaged to Austen Rydell. The latter has confirmed this news through the medium of an Instagram post.

Billie Lourd who is known for her stint in the popular series American Horror Story is now engaged to Austen Rydell. Yes, you heard it right. Lourd who happens to be the daughter of late actress Carrie Fisher had been dating Rydell for quite some time. This piece of news has been announced on social media by the latter who along with Billie has also shared some adorable pictures and a video that will surely be a treat for their fans.

28-year old Austen has also captioned one of the posts in this manner, “She said YES!! (Actually, she said 'Duhhh')," he captioned the post. "But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?” Billie, on the other hand, is not quite active on social media but we could not help but notice a few pictures which she had shared a few months back with Austen in which their adorable social media PDAs literally steal all our hearts.

Check out Austen Rydell’s Instagram post below:

Check out Billie Lourd’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Billie, she was earlier dating Taylor Lautner before being romantically involved with Austen Rydell. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in which she played the role of Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix. She has also appeared as a guest star in one of the episodes of the American sitcom titled Will & Grace. Lourd has been an inevitable part of many shows and movies including Scream Queens, Booksmart, Billionaire Boys Club, and more.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×