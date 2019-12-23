Star Wars: Fans question Princess Leia's role after Carrie Fisher's death; Read details

The fans and audience members are questioning the role of Princess Leia in Star: Wars after Carrie Fisher's death.

The fans and film audience are now seriously questioning the role of Princess Leia in Star: Wars after Carrie Fisher's death. The makers had many options in their hands with respect to the role. The makers of Star Wars could have brought on board a new actress or use the footage which was available to them. The director JJ Abrams, chose the second option, which may not have been the best solution of the film. The late actress was in news recently when a letter she wrote came to light.

The Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher who essayed the iconic role of Leia Organa, wrote an emotional letter about life after death. The Hollywood actress passed away in December of 2016. The Star Wars actress wrote a letter which was found later on by her brother Todd Fisher. As per the reports in Page Six, Todd Fisher was going through some old things that belonged to his mother Debbie Reynolds. The mother of Carrie and Todd Fisher unfortunately passed away the day after the death of Carrie Fisher. The latest reports on the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, suggest that the letter had emotional message to her brother.

The letter asked Todd about his life after the death of the actress. She further mentions in the letter that she is now in a new set up that God almighty has created for her. Carrie Fisher's letter further adds how she wanted to talk to him on a call but sadly there was a network issue up in the heavens. The Star Wars actress mentions how she will see him soon, and death is the end of the road that she had been touring all her life.

