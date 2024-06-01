Star Wars Grogu Age: How Old Was Din During The Movies? Find Out

Grogu, a young yet significant character in Star Wars, is mysterious about his existence before meeting Din Djarin. Grogu appears young for a 50-year-old member of a race whose biology and origins are unknown during The Mandalorian.

This indicates that he experienced pivotal moments in the history of the galaxy, like the events of the original trilogy and the prequel, which shaped his perceptions of the New Republic era.

Grogu, also known as The Child or Baby Yoda, has become a beloved character in the Star Wars world. Despite his major part in The Mandalorian, Grogu's background and experiences are shrouded in obscurity. Unlike the rich storytelling of the Star Wars films, his backstory remains mostly unknown, enabling fans to guess about his past.

Grogu's unique perspective on galactic history

Beyond his adorable appearance, Grogu is significant because he may offer new perspectives on the galaxy's history and the role of his people in it. The Battle of Yavin, in which the first Death Star was destroyed, is considered one of the most significant events in Star Wars history.

This fight serves as a reference point in the Star Wars timeline, with dates preceding and following it denoted as BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) and ABY (After the Battle of Yavin).

Grogu's age gives this timeline an intriguing twist. In the first season of The Mandalorians, set in 9 ABY, he was 50 years old, implying that he was born in 41 BBY. Grogu's exact birthdate is unknown, but based on his position in the timeline, it appears that he may have witnessed some significant Star Wars events. This provides aspiring writers with fresh perspectives on well-known events and opens up exciting storytelling possibilities.

It is worth noting that Darth Vader's father, Anakin Skywalker, was born in 41 BBY. Grogu and Anakin would have been around ten or eleven years old during the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, which took place in 32 BBY.

Grogu's admission into the Jedi Order under mysterious circumstances is in contrast to Anakin's admittance into the Order at such an early age. Grogu may have been considerably younger when he joined the Order, considering the Jedi Council's initial resistance to training Anakin at the age of ten.

The parallel nature of these timelines raises the possibility of linkages between Grogu and Anakin's travels. This begs the issue of whether their destinies are connected in ways that are still unknown and where their paths might converge.

Grogu's life during the Clone Wars

In Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, which occurs in 22 BBY, Grogu would have been around 20 years old. Despite this age, Grogu's species ages differently from humans and other humanoid species, likely making him too young to actively participate in the Clone Wars, unlike many other Jedi Padawans.

Although Grogu was housed in the safety of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during the war, it would have still impacted him. The conflict brought significant changes to the Jedi Order, potentially altering the training approach for younglings like Grogu. Their instruction might have included combat preparation, reflecting the war's demands.

Grogu's behavior in The Mandalorian suggests that his difficult stay at the Jedi Temple during the Clone Wars influenced the way he used the Force in the future. Grogu, in contrast to more experienced Jedi who trained during more stable times, most likely encountered particular difficulties that shaped his perception of and use of his powers.

This may help to explain why his use of the Force appears more instinctive than deliberate. Growing up in a time of turmoil and conflict might have made quick thinking and survival more crucial than the disciplined ways of more seasoned Jedi.

These early experiences may have given him a different perspective on the Force, separating him from the more traditional and disciplined Jedi of earlier generations. The journey Grogu takes in The Mandalorian shows how his upbringing has molded him into a person with a special and inborn connection to the Force.

