‘Star Wars’: Here is what we know about the three directors who will be taking over the movie

Buckle up and save up more this time to watch the exclusive Star Wars because it's going to be reflected on your screen many times as there will be three new Star Wars episodes, which is at work.

Kathleen Kennedy's announcement on the news:

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shocked the fandom by stating that three new movies were in the works, breaking the years-long trend of Star Wars focusing on TV series and the movies staying dormant.

Kennedy announced the directors of three new Star Wars films at the London Star Wars Celebration: James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. And with much enthusiasm, it was also revealed that Daisy Ridley was returning to the Star Wars universe and would star in the film to be directed by Obaid-Chinoy, much to the utter joy of the rapt and screaming throng in the ExCel convention hall.

Why will Star Wars have three different directions?

Kennedy stated that the business was attempting to enlarge the George Lucas-created mythological timeline by moving it ahead, backward, and sideways. While Obaid-Chinoy's film takes place 15 years after the events of Rise of Skywalker, the final Star Wars film, Mangold's film will be set in the distant past.

As a climax event for the ongoing Star Wars stories The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the impending Ahsoka, Filoni's film will be set in the so-called "present." On these programmes, Filoni serves as executive producer and creative director.

When can Star Wars be expected to hit the screen?

Since the end of 2019, when Disney and Lucasfilm released Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars films have been noticeably absent from theatres. With fans not afraid to express their displeasure with The Rise of Skywalker and Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, as well as the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018, Lucasfilm put its movie development and yearly release plans in carbonite.

The business, however, has never stopped working on initiatives; it has just tried to do so in a very secretive manner. Due to the fact that The Mandalorian established a high bar for other Star Wars TV shows, Lucasfilm and Disney made it a point to double down on their cinematic efforts. According to sources, the business was even ordered to divert its attention from its non-Star Wars slate and return to the far-off galaxy. This is why the second season of the fantasy series Willow was recently shelved.