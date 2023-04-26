Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher to get honored with a star on 'The Walk of Fame'; deets inside

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed nearly two years ago that “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher would receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. However, that did not happen last year. This year, however, is a different story. Fisher will eventually get her Walk of Fame star on Star Wars Day, May 4. Her star will be unveiled on the day that informally commemorates everything Skywalker related.

The news was also announced on the official website of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s producer, "Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk.” She continued by saying, "I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!"

How did Carrie Fisher die?

Fisher took her last breath on December 27, 2016, after suffering a massive heart attack on a trip from London to Los Angeles.

More about Carrie Fisher

An American actress and writer, Carrie Fisher, the daughter of musician Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, made her debut in cinema through 1975's Shampoo, with Warren Beatty. She rose to fame for her role as Princess Leia in the ‘Star Wars’ movie. She has also appeared in several other prominent movies like The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally, Soapdish, and Hannah and Her Sisters. Her enduring reputation and exceptional acting skills have won her several accolades, including a Grammy award for The Princess Diarist, Teen Choice Award for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award For Outstanding Variety Special.

