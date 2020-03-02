Star Wars: John Boyega shares hilarious workout video: Says, ‘Why can’t Hollywood accept me for who I am’

Star Wars actor John Boyega gave his fans a look into his workout routine with a hilarious video. Check it out.

With all these action thrillers and superhero films on their way to the theatres, our Instagram feeds constantly feature celebrities’ gym selfies accompanied by motivational captions. However, Star Wars actor John Boyega decided to keep it real and showed his fans just how difficult the process of getting buffed up for a film is for an actor. In his latest Instagram video, the actor gave his fans a sneak-peek into his grueling workout routine, and it will leave you in splits.

The video starts with the actor hilariously having a fake breakdown and asking, “Why can’t Hollywood accept me for who I am.” From hating leg days to comparing himself to Dragon Ball's Goku, it’s a clip that every gym-goer will relate to. “Be an actor, they said. Go to drama school, they said. I could've been an architect. I'd be fat, have the man-t***, big little nip***, and a lovely wife that loves me for who I am. That’s what I should have done. See, this is where ambition gets you. Don’t get into it,” the actor advised his fans. Check out the video here.

“There you have it, that was one workout. I train six days a week. If I don’t get to train in the morning, because of work commitments then I have to do cardio in the morning and then do weights in the evening,” he says concluding the video. The actor was last seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which released in 2019, and is currently prepping up for his upcoming Rebel Ridge. ALSO READ: Mark Wahlberg REVEALS the secret behind losing 10 pounds in 5 days: I went clean dry for five months

