Star Wars: Kathleen Kennedy says a female director will be introduced into the franchise

The Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy spoke for an interview with BBC at the BAFTA 2020 red carpet. The head from Lucasfilm said that they will soon bring on board a female director to helm a Star Wars film. Kathleen Kennedy did not fail to mention that it was high time that a female director steps in to direct a Star Wars feature film. Kennedy also adds that it was time when the Star Wars franchise is led by a female director which will be a change from the non-male view points.

The head of Lucasfilm also said in the interview with BBC that some fans and film audience of the Star Wars franchise may not be comfortable with the change in who leads the film as a director, as they were used to watching the films with certain story lines and treatment in the fictional universe that features in the Star Wars saga. Now, Kathleen Kennedy. who received a BAFTA 2020 Fellowship, said confidently that a female director will helm a film from the franchise 'without a question.' She further added that they have already inducted female talent for The Mandalorian.

The Lucasfilm head, Kathleen Kennedy added that they have brought on board Deborah Chow who is working currently on the Obi-Wan series. Kennedy makes it very clear that they are always looking forward to get on board great talent and nurture them. The much awaited series The Mandalorian Season 1 and many other Star Wars films are streaming on Disney plus.

