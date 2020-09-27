Star Wars: Keira Knightley has no recollection of her role in the 1999 movie: Says ‘seen the film only once’

Keira Knightley recently revealed that she doesn't remember any details about her character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, which she did when she was 12 years old.

One of Keira Knightley‘s first movie roles was in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but she has no recollection of the film! In case you missed it, the now-35-year-old actress was only 12 when she appeared as Sabé, Queen Amidala’s double, in the epic movie. While chatting with ComingSoon.net, Keira joked about how she barely remembers anything about the experience.

“Your character survived, whereas Padmé did not,” the interviewer said and Keira replied, “Wait a minute. Who did I play? Was I not Padmé?” After being reminded that she played Sabé, Keira said, “Do you know, I saw the film once. I think I was 12 when I did it and it came out and I saw it the year after. And I’ve never seen it again. So, I played Sabé and she didn’t die? Okay!”

Keira was asked if she has any thoughts on where Sabé might be these days and she said, “I hope she lived a long and happy life somewhere on a planet far, far away. I’m sure she did!”

With all of the Star Wars reboots and spinoff series happening, she was also asked if there’s any talk of her reprising her role as Sabé. “Reprising the character I can’t even remember the name of?” Keira asked while laughing. “No, there hasn’t.”

