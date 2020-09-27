  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Star Wars: Keira Knightley has no recollection of her role in the 1999 movie: Says ‘seen the film only once’

Keira Knightley recently revealed that she doesn't remember any details about her character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, which she did when she was 12 years old.
7878 reads Mumbai
Star Wars,keira knightley,HollywoodStar Wars: Keira Knightley has no recollection of her role in the 1999 movie: Says ‘seen the film only once’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of Keira Knightley‘s first movie roles was in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but she has no recollection of the film! In case you missed it, the now-35-year-old actress was only 12 when she appeared as Sabé, Queen Amidala’s double, in the epic movie. While chatting with ComingSoon.net, Keira joked about how she barely remembers anything about the experience.

 

“Your character survived, whereas Padmé did not,” the interviewer said and Keira replied, “Wait a minute. Who did I play? Was I not Padmé?” After being reminded that she played Sabé, Keira said, “Do you know, I saw the film once. I think I was 12 when I did it and it came out and I saw it the year after. And I’ve never seen it again. So, I played Sabé and she didn’t die? Okay!”

 

Keira was asked if she has any thoughts on where Sabé might be these days and she said, “I hope she lived a long and happy life somewhere on a planet far, far away. I’m sure she did!” 

 

With all of the Star Wars reboots and spinoff series happening, she was also asked if there’s any talk of her reprising her role as Sabé. “Reprising the character I can’t even remember the name of?” Keira asked while laughing. “No, there hasn’t.”

 

ALSO READ: Keira Knightley says NO to stripping down and explains the reason behind her decision

Credits : ComingSoon.net, Getty Images

Latest Videos
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement