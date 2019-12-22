Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson faces flak for 'destroying' Luke Skywalker's character

The director of the super hit Hollywood film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson has responded to the tweet by the fan, that he does not agree with what the fan has to say.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is facing some serious flak on social media for 'destroying' Luke Skywalker's character. A fan wrote how did not like what the Knives Out director did with the film. The Star Wars fan wrote on Twitter that the director completely destroyed the prominent character of Luke Skywalker in the film Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The fan continued to say in his Twitter post that the director Rian Johnson added unnecessary twist in the story line and killing off a major character.

The director of the super hit Hollywood film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson has responded to the tweet by the fan, that he does not agree with what the fan has to say. The director did mention that he understands the fan's sentiment, but it is wrong on the part of the fan to look at the character of Luke Skywalker as just a video game character. Rian Johnson who helmed films like the Daniel Craig and Chris Evans starrer Knives Out and Looper said that there is more to the character of Luke Skywalker. Rian Johnson further stated that the character should be explore more in terms of it humanity.

Gil, I understand that point of view but I completely disagree with it. In fact I think it disrespects the character of Luke by treating him not as a true mythic hero overcoming recurring wounds & flaws, but as a video game character who has achieved a binary, permanent power-up. — Rian Johnson (rianjohnson) December 20, 2019

The film Star Wars: The Last Jedi did prove to be a blockbuster hit at the worldwide box office, but it also divided the fans, as to which way the story should have been taken forward. The film Star Wars: The Last Jedi was then followed up by the film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

