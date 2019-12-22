Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson faces flak for 'destroying' Luke Skywalker's character

The director of the super hit Hollywood film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson has responded to the tweet by the fan, that he does not agree with what the fan has to say.
10426 reads Mumbai
Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson faces flak for 'destroying' Luke Skywalker's characterStar Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson faces flak for 'destroying' Luke Skywalker's character
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is facing some serious flak on social media for 'destroying' Luke Skywalker's character. A fan wrote how did not like what the Knives Out director did with the film. The Star Wars fan wrote on Twitter that the director completely destroyed the prominent character of Luke Skywalker in the film Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The fan continued to say in his Twitter post that the director Rian Johnson added unnecessary twist in the story line and killing off a major character.

The director of the super hit Hollywood film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson has responded to the tweet by the fan, that he does not agree with what the fan has to say. The director did mention that he understands the fan's sentiment, but it is wrong on the part of the fan to look at the character of Luke Skywalker as just a video game character. Rian Johnson who helmed films like the Daniel Craig and Chris Evans starrer Knives Out and Looper said that there is more to the character of Luke Skywalker. Rian Johnson further stated that the character should be explore more in terms of it humanity.

The film Star Wars: The Last Jedi did prove to be a blockbuster hit at the worldwide box office, but it also divided the fans, as to which way the story should have been taken forward. The film Star Wars: The Last Jedi was then followed up by the film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Check out the trailer:

(ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker REVEALS Rey's parents and it is going to piss a few fans off)

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement