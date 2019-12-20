Star Wars' Mark Hamill pays tribute to Marvel's legendary Stan Lee in new video: So grateful for him

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Mark Hamill delighted Marvel fans recently as he confessed his love for the legendary Stan Lee.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theatres today and die-hard fans of the franchise are more excited than ever to witness something new. For the unversed, The Rise of Skywalker marks the end to the four-decade-long Skywalker saga that started with Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). Starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran among others, the film is expected to take the global box office by storm.

However, actor Mark Hamill delighted Marvel fans recently as he confessed his love for the legendary Stan Lee. A new special titled Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee will soon be aired by ABC and scores of Hollywood personalities were part of the video to honour the late legend. Released by Marvel Entertainment, the video included Jimmy Kimmel, Charlie Cox, Elizabeth Olsen and Mark Hamill among others.

In the video, the Star Wars actor said, "I was so grateful for him being such a big part of my childhood. And I never outgrew it!" Well, we cannot help but agree with Hamill that Stan Lee was indeed a great part of our growing up days. The legendary comic creator passed away on 12 November, 2018 and has given us few of the most memorable characters of all time like Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and Black Widow among many more.

Check out the video below:

.@HamillHimself, Elizabeth Olsen, @THEKINGDMC, and more reflect on how Stan Lee influenced pop culture during their childhood in this exclusive first look at "Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee"! Join us in #CelebratingStanLee TOMORROW at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/6jxJZE6Qxx — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 19, 2019

"Stan showed each of us how to be a hero in our everyday lives, and the stories he wrote will go on to influence generations of fans for decades to come," a statement from Marvel reads. An array of actors and comic professionals came together to make the Stan Lee special a memorable tribute.

