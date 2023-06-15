Star Wars Outlaws: When will action-adventure game release? Everything we know about much-awaited launch

The Star Wars universe always gives fans something to look forward to whether it's a new film, series, or game. After the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in April this year, another action-action adventure game is on the slate for those who enjoy Star Wars games. Continue reading to know more about the game including release date and other details.

When will Star Wars Outlaws release?

Set in between the 1980 film Empire Strikes Back and the 1983 film Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws is set for a 2024 release. Though the exact date has not been specified, a 10-minute-long gameplay walkthrough video was released on Monday, June 12. The first look was described as "the first-ever open-world Star Wars game" where fans get to play as Kay Vess, a "scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life."

Players can "explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new" and while they play as Kay, her companion Nix will be tagging along. "Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy's most wanted," the synopsis reads. Kay is voiced by Humberly González, who played Sophie Sanchez in Netflix's popular comedy-drama series Ginny & Georgia, while Nix has been voiced by popular voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, who has given vocals for several Star Wars projects.

Developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars Outlaws will release on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC in 2024. An official world premiere trailer for the game was released a day before the gameplay walkthrough's release. During a conversation with Gamespot, game director Mathias Karlson said, "Action and consequence is pervasive in the experience. The decisions you make and actions you take are going to have an impact on your relationship with the different factions, creating threats and opportunities." The endpoint will be affected by the choices made.

Narrative director Navid Khavari added, "It's in that moment-to-moment decision-making where the narrative is going to react to what you're doing." They describe Kay as a "cunning thief" who is "not perfect" and "hasn't figured everything out yet." Karlson and Khavari feel the game is about watching her "navigate the underworld" and "learning it alongside her." The ambition of the developers is to create a "full-spectrum and seamless" experience.

