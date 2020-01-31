Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor John Boyega backs Sebastian Stan's post about Captain America

Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan posted a message by a fan which criticized the Captain America's story line.

The Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan posted a message by a fan which criticized the Captain America's story line. The Marvel UK and Ireland's Twitter account shared a picture of Captain America aka Chris Evans with Bucky, a character essayed by actor Sebastian Stan. The fan criticized, Marvel UK and Ireland's post which wrote 'together until the end of line.' The fan wrote that instead of together until end of line, it should have been together until bad and out of line character makes Captain America becomes his own anti-thesis.'

The fan also mentions how the caption should have been 'together until the end of the lie.' The scathing comment of the fan was shared by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan. The actor shared the post as a screen shot on his Instagram story. This post by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor was backed by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor John Boyega. The Star Wars actor shared a gif in response to the Stan's Instagram story about Chris Evans' Captain America and Bucky, played by Sebastian Stan.

John Boyega wrote on his Twitter account 'welcome Mr Stan, welcome' clearly hinting that he agrees with what the fan has to say. There is a strong buzz that the Star Wars actor John Boyega is not a huge fan of Marvel and more so how they developed the characters. The Captain America's story line became a talking point for the fans after Marvel UK and Ireland's post on Twitter.

Welcome Mr Stan ! Welcome. pic.twitter.com/iuhHD2bbnR — John Boyega (JohnBoyega) January 30, 2020

