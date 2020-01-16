Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Richard E Grant reacts to the film hitting 1 billion mark globally

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Richard E Grant has shared the joy of being a part of such an iconic franchise. The Hollywood actor tweeted saying that it was his once in a lifetime opportunity to star in the film.

The highly anticipated Hollywood film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has touched the 1 billion mark globally at the box office. The film has performed tremendously well at the worldwide box office. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Richard E Grant has shared the joy of being a part of such an iconic franchise. The Hollywood actor tweeted saying that it was his once in a lifetime opportunity to star in a film like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hollywood actor Jones Suotamo, who essayed the character of Chewbacca in the film shared the same sentiment as Grant and shared his tweet. The blockbuster Star Wars film features actors Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac.

Other actors in the much-awaited film from Hollywood, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker include Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. There are also some new actors who joined the iconic film. Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan. The film saw the return of actors like Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and actor Ian McDiarmid played the Emperor.

As per the latest media reports, director J.J. Abrams revealed that Leia's character is added into the film by the means of unreleased footage of the late actress Carrie Fisher from the super hit film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The fans and film audience waited for months patiently for the first look of the film, and when the trailer was released the fans took to their social media platform to give their comments. The film had been receiving positive reviews ever since the trailer was released.

