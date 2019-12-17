Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Adam Driver says THIS about his character Kylo Ren; Find Out

The film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will see Daisy Ridley's character Rey battling it out with Adam Driver's Kylo Ren in the film's highly anticipated climax .

The Marriage Story actor Adam Driver will be seen as Kylo Ren in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The actor essays the role of the main antagonist Kylo Ren in the highly anticipated Star Wars film. The actor Adam Driver who recently featured in the film Marriage Story along with Scarlett Johansson said that his character Kylo Ren is very challenging and interesting. The character of Kylo Ren played by Adam Driver had killed the Supreme Leader Snoke in an unexpected twist in the previous film Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The character of Kylo Ren then takes over the First Order, the authoritarian regime which was very similar to the Galactic Empire.

The film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will see Daisy Ridley's character Rey battling it out with Adam Driver's Kylo Ren in the film's highly anticipated climax which covers the fight between the Jedi and Sith. Hollywood actor Adam Driver, while talking about his character Kylo Ren, revealed how director JJ Abrams pointed out the difference between his character Kylo Ren and Darth Vader. Adam Driver further adds that when he and the director met up for the first time, the actor was told to imagine a character journey which was the exact opposite of the one seen by Darth Vader.

The Hollywood actor Adam Driver reveals how Darth Vader starts off as very confident and experienced and then eventually become very vulnerable. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Adam Driver says how the director wanted his character to have the opposite journey where Kylo Ren starts off as vulnerable and goes on to become a dark character.

Check out the trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

