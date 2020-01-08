Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Billie Lourd filled in for Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in flashback scene

One of the pivotal scenes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the flashback sequence featuring a young Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). It was recently confirmed by Visual Effects Supervisor Patrick Tubach that Billie Lourd stood in for her late mother's role for that scene.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a controversial final installment in the beloved Skywalker saga. While critics and fans have mostly criticised the J.J. Abrams directorial, Episode IX is already inching closer to the $1 billion mark at the global box-office. One of the poignant elements in The Rise of Skywalker is the inclusion of the original trio (Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo). The late actress Fisher was included in Episode IX via deleted footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

There was a flashback scene featuring a very young Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in the film, which co-writer Chris Terrio revealed was developed by combining outtakes from the original Star Wars movies and some pieces as well. In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Patrick Tubach spoke candidly about the flashback scene confirming that Hamill played the young Luke in the sequence while his face was transformed to his younger years through the art of de-aging technology. On the other hand, Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd - who plays Resistance lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in sequel trilogy - stood in for her late mother.

"Billie was playing her mother. It was a poignant thing, and something that nobody took lightly — that she was willing to stand in for her mom," Patrick shared with Yahoo Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Carrie Fisher predicted her appearance in JJ Abrams' film way in advance?

"It was an emotional thing for everybody to see her in that position. It felt great for us, too. If you’re going to have someone play [Fisher’s] part, it’s great that it’s [Billie] because there are a lot of similarities between them that we were able to draw from. The real challenge was just making the Leia footage we had to work with fit in that scene," Tubach added.

Read More