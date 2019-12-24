Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Did JJ Abrams reveal what Finn really wanted to tell Rey? FIND OUT

An unsolved mystery plaguing the minds of fans in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is what did Finn really want to tell Rey. Read below to know what JJ Abrams reportedly confessed to a fan about the possible "big" revelation.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has divided the fandom to another level which could rival The Last Jedi (2017) and even Game of Thrones Season 8. While some fans were elated for the fruitful ending, there was a majority who felt that J.J. Abrams did not do justice to the titular characters. Given that Episode IX was the last installment in the Skywalker saga, there was immense pressure on JJ and writer Chris Terrio to solve most, if not all, of the unanswered questions.

One question which was left open-ended and had fans theorising post watching the film was what did Finn really want to say to Rey when he thought they were going to die in a quicksand pit on the planet Pasaana. While Poe Dameron tried to get his friend to reveal what he wanted to say, Finn kept mum and we never got to know what the major revelation was. "No... Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking!," John Boyega had revealed via his Twitter account. Now, we may have gotten to know what Finn really wanted to say to Rey, courtesy of J.J. Abrams!

A Twitter user revealed that JJ had casually revealed to a fan post a screening of The Rise of Skywalker at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts that Finn wanted to reveal to Rey that he was force-sensitive.

I just want to clarify, he didn’t announce this during the Q&A but talked to every fan that wanted to talk and take pics after and one person asked about what Finn wanted to say and this is what J.J. confirmed with him. Either way it was written rlly confusing but yeah — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

"I had the privilege of attending the Academy screening of The Rise Of Skywalker today and J.J. confirmed that what Finn wanted to tell Rey was that he’s force sensitive!," the fan tweeted and clarified, "I just want to clarify, he didn’t announce this during the Q&A but talked to every fan that wanted to talk and take pics after and one person asked about what Finn wanted to say and this is what J.J. confirmed with him."

The force-sensitive angle for Finn was first introduced in The Force Awakens (2015), but over the course of three films, we never really get to delve into that aspect. Even Rey was not aware of the fact which would make sense for Finn to want to tell his friend.

