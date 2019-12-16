Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams: You can’t look at fans of Star Wars as an adversary

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker directorJ.J. Abrams defended the fans of Star Wars and stated that you can't look at them as an adversary. JJ shared that he feels blessed to be involved in something that matters so much to so many people. Read below to know more about what Abrams had to say on the same.

J.J. Abrams is currently gearing up for the highly-awaited December 2019 release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Episode IX has been marketed as the end of the Skywalker saga as it brings the epic storyline, from a galaxy far, far away, into a fitted closure. A lot is riding on the coattails of Mr. Abrams who returns to the franchise after directing Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). In between, there is Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), which was helmed by Knives Out director Rian Johnson and continues to be a topic of grave discussion amongst fans, who are extremely passionate about the beloved franchise.

Taking a stance for the fandom is JJ, who defended the fans with Popcorn host Peter Travers. "You can’t look at fans of Star Wars as an adversary. They’re passionate, and certainly can be contentious, but the fact they care — I feel like I, as a Star Wars fan, understand that love for the series," the 53-year-old filmmaker shared and added, "So I feel blessed to be involved in something that matters so much to so many people."

When quizzed if he himself stays away from online comments, JJ revealed that he understands the sentiment behind the words that are plain "brutal". On the other hand, when someone tells him he's the greatest, Abrams feels like they don't know what they're talking about.

"I always feel like I sympathize with the people who have the sort of more negative things to say. So it’s not a pleasant thing to ever read something that’s negative, but I also feel like the spirited debate is not a bad thing, and certainly, you can find some of that online," JJ concluded.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.

