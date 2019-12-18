Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Exclusive spaceship designed for promotion of J.J. Abrams directorial

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is going to be released in a few days and in the midst of all this, a spaceship has been exclusively designed for its promotional purpose. Read further for more details.

If there is one movie which has been making the most number of headlines off late, it is definitely Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The space opera which happens to be the final frontier of Star Wars sequel trilogy, is going to hit the theatre screens in a few days. People were first introduced to the far, far away galaxy back in 1977 by George Lucas with Star Wars: A New Hope and now we are awaiting the final episode.

Now, there’s another interesting news which is sure to make the Star Wars fans beam with joy. An exclusive spaceship has been designed by the team of a well – known automobile manufacturer for the promotional purpose of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The amazing sci – fi inspired spaceship happens to have a three – seat design and has two passenger’s buckets along with the pilot’s seat. However, this model will not be featured in the movie and is purely for promotional purpose.

(ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Reactions: Twitterati say it's an immensely satisfying end to an era)

This is not the first time that something like the spaceship has been designed for a movie. Earlier, a special sports car had been designed exclusively to be featured in the movie Men in Black: International. Talking about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by J.J Abrams and is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019. It is going to bring a definitive end to the Skywalker saga.

Credits :New York Post

Read More