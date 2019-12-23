Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker FAILS to beat The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi at the US box office

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker released over the weekend. Although the movie started off on a good note at the box office, it couldn't break Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi's collection.
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker released over the weekend. The Star Wars movie was the last chapter in the Star Wars trilogy. The trilogy began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017. Rise of Skywalker has received mixed responses from critics and it appears that fans are also having a fallout with the movie. The movie kicked off its box office journey with $90.2 million in the US on its opening non-holiday release. 

Now, Forbes reveals that Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker has drawn curtains on its opening weekend with a box office collection of $175.5 million. On a standard level, that's a great collection. However, for a Star Wars movie, it isn't an impressive number to flaunt. Rise of Skywalker has registered the lowest box office opening weekend collection in the ongoing trilogy. Star Wars: The Force Awakens collected $247.9 million by the end of its opening weekend. Whereas Star Wars: The Last Jedi collected $220 million. 

However, Rise of Skywalker has managed to collect more than the standalone Star Wars movies released since 2015. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story collected $155 million by the end of its opening weekend whereas Solo: A Star Wars Story opened to a disappointing $84 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Although Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker couldn't beat The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, it did manage to create a few records. The JJ Abrams directorial registered the 12th highest opening weekend box office collection of all time and the third largest December opening of all-time.

On the worldwide front, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker collected $373.5 million with an international contribution of $198 million from 52 markets. Have you watched Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below. 

Credits :Forbes Box Office Mojo

