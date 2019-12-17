Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Reactions: Twitterati say it's an immensely satisfying end to an era

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks an end to the beloved Skywalker saga and the first reactions to the highly-awaited film are finally out. Read below to know how Twitterati has reacted to the J.J. Abrams directorial.

It was in 1977 when we were first taken to a galaxy far, far away by the visionary George Lucas with Star Wars: A New Hope. Eight episodes later, we are in the final frontier as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally hit the theatres screens this week. While the veterans like Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher will play pivotal roles in the final installment to the trilogy, it will be more focused on Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) as their fates will be sealed once and for all.

There were a lucky few who attended the LA premiere of Episode IX, along with the cast and crew and immediately took to their Twitter handles to reveal what their reactions were to The Rise of Skywalker. One Twitter user tweeted that the film is a "THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before," while another tweeted, "The Rise of Skywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything."

Check out the first set of reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below:

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before. It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful. It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole. I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a lot. It’s a big, giant movie with a lot of spectacle and high stakes and it’s definitely going to start a conversation (or a lot of conversations) among fans. — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes - a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: Really awesome! The best of the new trilogy! Really fun, lots of humor, a big heart! So many surprises! It’s everything #StarWars fans are hoping for, and more! A very satisfying conclusion! A lot of fan service, but I loved it! pic.twitter.com/9iSjFpifu6 — The Mantzalorian (@MovieMantz) December 17, 2019

I’m gonna need a minute to digest #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human. Giving this more of a think, though. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker...OH MY GOD! I am absolutely blown away! I’ve never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn’t imagine it could. You WILL cry.... pic.twitter.com/Jfx5bzdZOO — Jenna Bche de Nol (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2019

I realized within the first 20 mins of #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker that it was the best film in this trilogy, and it kept getting better right through to the end. THANK YOU!!! #Maytheforcebewithyou — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) December 17, 2019

Are you excited to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theatre screens in India on December 20, 2019.

