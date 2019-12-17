Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Reactions: Twitterati say it's an immensely satisfying end to an era

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks an end to the beloved Skywalker saga and the first reactions to the highly-awaited film are finally out. Read below to know how Twitterati has reacted to the J.J. Abrams directorial.
49522 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 11:13 pm
John Boyega,Hollywood,Adam Driver,Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,Oscar Isaac,Daisy RidlerDirected by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It was in 1977 when we were first taken to a galaxy far, far away by the visionary George Lucas with Star Wars: A New Hope. Eight episodes later, we are in the final frontier as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally hit the theatres screens this week. While the veterans like Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher will play pivotal roles in the final installment to the trilogy, it will be more focused on Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) as their fates will be sealed once and for all.

There were a lucky few who attended the LA premiere of Episode IX, along with the cast and crew and immediately took to their Twitter handles to reveal what their reactions were to The Rise of Skywalker. One Twitter user tweeted that the film is a "THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before," while another tweeted, "The Rise of Skywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything."

Check out the first set of reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below:

Are you excited to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker LA Premiere: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver & Mark Hamill light up the blue carpet

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theatre screens in India on December 20, 2019.

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement