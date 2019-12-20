Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Is Harry Styles playing a stormtrooper? Clues lead to One Direction

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits the cinemas this weekend. While fans cannot wait to see Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and Adam Driver take over the big screen, fans are also wondering if Harry Styles is appearing in the movie.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases this weekend. The final movie in the trilogy sees Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and Adam Driver come together for one last bow. While the movie is a fan treat, rumours about Harry Styles appearing in the J.J. Abrams directorial has made its way to social media. It all began when Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill took to social media and teased the possibility of a new face joining the stormtroopers brigade.

Hamill took to Twitter and shared four photos. Three of those images featured three renowned British celebrities who have previously played the stormtroopers in the previous Star Wars movies. The pictures featured Prince Harry, Prince William, Venom star Tom Hardy and No Time To Die actor Daniel Craig. Now, the fourth picture is what sparked the rumour of the former One Direction singer's addition to the Star Wars movie.

The fourth picture sees Harry styled in a stormtrooper at a party (which seems to be from a Halloween party). Hamill shared the pictures with the caption: “Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper."

Fans quickly took to the thread and begged Hamill to confirm Harry's appearance. Check out the post and reactions below:

Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper pic.twitter.com/aDn2xYUEqK — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2019

Wait is Mark Hamill implying that @Harry_Styles is the secret stormtrooper in the new Star Wars movie? @kelyneakaely — Kelkiyana (@kelkiyana) December 16, 2019

Yes give us harry! — fran #FINELINE (@b99sharry) December 16, 2019

ARE YOU TELLING ME HARRY STYLES IS GONNA BE- — nim (tros spoilers) (@scriptedseb) December 16, 2019

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Review: Daisy Ridley & Adam Driver's film is 'fan service' which enthralls

Read More