Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Here's how JJ Abrams convinced Harrison Ford to come back as Han Solo

In a recent interview, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams revealed how Harrison Ford was convinced to come back as Han Solo, one last time. Read below to know what JJ had to share on the same.

J.J. Abrams had a giant task on his shoulders when it came to culminating the Skywalker saga, which has been a beloved franchise for four decades. This time, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we got many answers to unsolved questions from over the years. Catering to fan service, we had the original trio return one last time to add the nostalgia factor. The late Carrie Fisher appeared one more time as General Organa through her unreleased footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2017). Mark Hamill appeared as a Force Ghost to show Rey the light.

When it came to Harrison, the actor's cameo came as a surprise to fans because Han Solo was killed off in Episode VII. It was Han's own son Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren who murdered his father and left him falling off the bridge. The particular emotionally stirring sequence in The Rise of Skywalker sees Han returning, not as a force ghost but in Kylo's imagination as the galaxy's most notorious smuggler helps his son in reaching the final stages of a transformation to the good side. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, JJ revealed how he convince Harrison to do the cameo in Episode IX.

"Well, I called him and I said, 'We want to have a scene in the film between Kylo Ren and his father, would you do it?' And he said, 'Okay.' It's not more interesting!" Abrams revealed.

It's famously known that Harrison wanted Han Solo to get killed off in Return of the Jedi (1983) and finally got his wish granted in The Force Awakens. For Harrison, it's always been about the character as JJ shared, "We had a meeting and talked about what it would be. Harrison, who is one of the great people ever, and incredibly thoughtful about everything that he does, all he ever wants is to understand the utility of the character."

"'What is my role?' It was about sitting with him and explaining what our intention was. We talked about it for quite a while, I sent him the pages. He got it, and of course, as you can see, he was wonderful," Abrams added.

