Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker: JJ Abrams has THIS to say about the critic's review of the film

The director says that the people who have loved the film dearly are correct and the folks who have disliked the film for certain reasons are also correct in their views.

The cult film franchise Star Wars released its latest addition titled Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. The film has opened to mixed reactions globally. The fans and film audience at the moment stand divided about the review of the film. Some fans took to social media to say that the film did not clearly live up to their expectations. While some other fans and audience members have hailed the film as one of the best Star Wars films. Now, as per the latest reports, the director JJ Abrams who has also co-written the film says that both the sides are right.

The director says that the people who have loved the film dearly are correct and the folks who have disliked the film for certain reasons are also correct in their views. The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams adds that when he was recently interviewed an odd question was thrown at him. The director says that when he was asked how he manages to please all of the film audience, he feels puzzled, as not everyone from the viewers are going to like the film.

JJ Abrams say does not fail to mention that when he started the film, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker he knew any and every decision of his will not be liked by all the fans of the cult film franchise. It could be about the design, the actors or the plot, the film audience are going to question it and not everyone is going to be by your side.

(ALSO READ: Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Box Office Collection Day 1 US: JJ Abrams' movie FAILS to beat Avengers: Endgame)

Read More