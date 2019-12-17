Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker LA Premiere: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver & Mark Hamill light up the blue carpet

Hollywood was lit up in blue as the stars of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker including Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Mark Hamill attended the LA premiere of the J.J. Abrams directorial. Check out the photos below.

In a galaxy far, far away... actually, it's Hollywood but you get the drift! The LA premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker took place just sometime back and saw the stars aligned on the blue carpet dazzling us with their fashion attires. For the unversed, The Rise of Skywalker marks the end to the four-decade-long Skywalker saga that started with Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). Amongst those in attendance at the premiere were Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran and J.J. Abrams.

Daisy stole the show in a one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta scarlet gown with a thigh-high slit that was ruched at the waist. The gorgeous gown came with a sweeping train as Ridley added matching pointy-toed stiletto pumps with rubies on them. When it comes to accessorising, statement dangling earrings was her singular go-to while the actress's hair was styled in soft curls. Blue eyeliner, blush pink cheeks and glossy neutral lips completed the classy look. Adam and Oscar were accompanied by their lovely wives - Joanne Tucker and Elvira Lind and looked their dapper selves in black and grey suits.

John Boyega donned a baby blue suit and reunited with co-star Kelly Marie Tran amidst the former's public apology for his poorly worded comments on the actress exiting social media due to bullying last year. Kelly looked beautiful in an off-shoulder shimmery ink blue mermaid gown with a sweeping train. Tran accessorised the look with dangling diamond earrings, blush pink cheeks and lips and wavy hair.

Also in attendance were Mark Hamill and J.J. Abrams, whose Star Wars spirit forced its way around the entire premiere.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.

Credits :Getty Images

