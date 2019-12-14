Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Mark Hamill pays a heartfelt tribute to his iconic character Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill, who has been forever immortalised as Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise, took to his Twitter page to pay tribute to the iconic character ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Check out the tweet below.

It was in 1977 when we were taken to a galaxy far, far away and our lives were never the same again! The Star Wars franchise is adored and loved by millions and for almost four decades, the force is still very much strong amidst the Star Wars fandom. It won't be wrong to say that Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford catapulted to popular cultural phenomenons as the original trio - Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo. Now, the torch has been passed on to Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron, but nothing will ever come close to THE trio!

Taking to his Twitter page, ahead of the release of J.J. Abrams' directorial, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mark is taking the nostalgia train and paying tribute to Luke, as this will be the last time we see the actor as the famous Jedi, in Episode IX. Sharing photos of the original poster, auditioning with Harrison, posing in front of a Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) banner and a Luke Skywalker artwork, Hamill wrote a heartfelt note for his Star Wars alter-ego.

Check out the tribute below:

As the end draws near-I can't tell you how much 1 single role has meant to me over the years. Because of him people feel they know me-Because of him everyone is my friend-Because of him it seems like the whole world is my family. I will be grateful for that...Forever.#BeingLuke pic.twitter.com/j6r39XK0pL — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 12, 2019

The 68-year-old tweeted, "As the end draws near-I can't tell you how much 1 single role has meant to me over the years. Because of him, people feel they know me-Because of him everyone is my friend-Because of him it seems like the whole world is my family. I will be grateful for that...Forever. #BeingLuke."

Heartwarming, indeed! We're not ready for the Skywalker saga to end!

Are you excited to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Terminally ill fan gets to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker before release date; Mark Hamill RESPONDS

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.

Read More