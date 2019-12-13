Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker New Clip: A major SPOILER revealed which confirms the famous Snoke theory?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will mark an epic end to the Skywalker saga and answer several questions that have been plaguing fans' minds. In a new clip of Episode IX, we see Kylo Ren finally meeting Emperor Palpatine and possibly confirming a famous Snoke theory. Read below for more details.

It's going to be one thrilling, wild ride for Star Wars fans as they beckon the ending of the Skywalker saga, in just a few days. All unanswered questions will finally have the answers and we'll come to know the fate of characters like Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley). Ahead of the release next week, the makers of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been sharing several clips and featurettes to keep the fandom satiated enough. However, one recent clip may have given out an epic spoiler, which also may have confirmed a popular fan theory!

In the new clip for Episode IX, we see Kylo Ren land his TIE Silencer on an unknown planet and entering, what looks to be an ancient Sith Temple. He is then seen pointing his lightsaber at someone as the voiceover begins with Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) saying, "At last. My boy. I have been every voice." Then we hear, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) screaming, "You have ever heard." And to shock us further, the parting lines are said by none other than Darth Vader, who is also Ben Solo's grandfather. "Inside your head," James Earl Jones' iconic voice returns one more time to give us all the chills! What follows is The Emperor's vicious laughter leaving us all the more curious.

Check out The Rise of Skywalker clip below:

A new #TheRiseofSkywalker TV Spot/clip has been released... HE'S BACK. pic.twitter.com/r8Etxw5Do4 — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) December 12, 2019

With this clip, it looks like it was The Emperor all along who was tied to Kylo Ren and that Snoke has a major connection with Palpatine. After all, The Emperor proudly boasts that he was the voice inside Kylo Ren's head. It also seems as if Palpatine is confirming that he had a very direct influence over the relationship shared between Snoke and Kylo Ren. Better yet, Snoke could have been a Force hologram created by Emperor Palpatine as his substitute.

All the questions will be answered next week as The Rise of Skywalker releases in India on December 20, 2019.

Are you excited to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tom Holland, Josh Gad, & Pedro Pascal bully Daisy Ridley for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker SPOILERS

Directed by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.

Credits :Twitter

Read More