Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Oscar Isaac blames 'Disney Overlords' for not making Finn and Poe boyfriends

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released last Friday and was met with negative reviews by the critics while the opening weekend collections at the US box-office saw the J.J. Abrams directorial earn $175.5 million. There is a whole lot to talk about the film and the theories surrounding it with many hoping for a possible romance between the besties, Finn and Poe Dameron. *SPOILERS ALERT* However, such was not the case! Poe's past love interest was added to the mix with the inclusion of Zorii Bliss (played by Keri Russell) from Kijimi.

Along with the fans, Oscar Isaac is pissed about the exclusion of a possible love story between Finn and Poe. In an interview with IGN, Oscar explained why he felt that the bromance in Star Wars could have been something much more. "I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking - not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking - love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other," Isaac shared.

The 40-year-old actor blamed Disney for not venturing into unchartered territories. "I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that," Oscar stated.

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Oscar spoke more openly about the natural chemistry between himself and John Boyega sharing, "I think it was just like, these are two guys that are happy being intimate with each other emotionally. So it wasn’t actually a total shock [that] people, you know, saw that in there."

