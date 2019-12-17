Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere: Harrison Ford makes surprise appearance & reunites with Adam Driver

Harrison Ford joined the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the LA premiere of the J.J. Abrams directorial. The 77-year-old actor reunited with his Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) co-star Adam Driver on the blue carpet. Check out his photos below.

The countdown has begun as we are just a few days away from the release of the last big-ticket film of 2019 - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We pick up where we left off in Episode VIII and will get to see the Skywalker saga come to an end, after four decades. We'll also come to know about the fates of the main characters Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). There's also the inclusion of veteran characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher).

In Episode VII, it was revealed that Han Solo (Harrison Ford) was killed by his very own son aka Ben Solo. Hence, we won't be seeing everyone's favourite notorious smuggler in the ninth and final installment. However, Harrison made sure to show his support to the franchise by attending the LA premiere of The Rise of Skywalker. The 77-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy blue suit which was paired with a baby blue button-up shirt and black shoes. Ford reunited with his 'son' Adam as well as Billy Dee Williams and John Williams. Billy returns to the Star Wars franchise as Lando Calrissian after 36 years while John is the legendary music composer who gave us the iconic Star Wars Theme and is a 51 Oscar-nominated musician.

Check out the photos below:

How we wish Han Solo could have made one last appearance!

Also starring Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.

