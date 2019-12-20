Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker REVEALS Rey's parents and it is going to piss a few fans off

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases today, December 20. The movie has finally revealed Rey's origins and uncovered her past.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases this weekend and it finally answers several questions about the trilogy. One of the biggest mystery uncovered in the JJ Abrams directorial revolves around Rey's past. Since the start of the trilogy, Star Wars fans have been wondering who is Rey? Where does she come from? How does she host the Jedi power? And the biggest question: who are her parents? The mystery has been kept under the wraps in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

However, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker doesn't play coy with her past. Before we go further, it is our duty to inform you that this article has major spoilers. So proceed with caution. Now that we have announced the spoiler alert, getting back to the question: Who are Rey's parents. Well, The Rise of Skywalker finally reveals that Rey is Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter. Yes, she's not a Skywalker nor a Kenobi but Palpatine's granddaughter.

The movie revelation was made by Kylo Ren. He revealed that Rey's father and mother chose to be "no one" in order to keep Rey safe from the Emperor. They hide Rey on Jakku so Palpatine couldn't locate her. It was during his search for Rey that the killed her parents. The backstory is similar to Luke and Leia Skywalker's story. Crazy, isn't it!

Have you watched Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

