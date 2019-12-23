Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Adam Driver will host the FIRST SNL episode of 2020

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Adam Driver is all set to host the first episode of Saturday Night Live in 2020.

Adam Driver will kick start his new year by hosting Saturday Night Live’s. After ending the year with a banging episode hosted by Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live has already disclosed its opening host for the year 2020. The show is scheduled to return on January 25 and the first host of the year will be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star AdamDriver. The upcoming show will mark the actor’s third time hosting the show.

After the release of his film Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, the actor made his SNL debut in January 2016. The actor again returned to host sets in September 2018, to host the season 44 premiere. The actor can be currently seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hit the theatres on December 20. While the latest Star Wars film ended up tallying the lowest opening for any of the movies in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, it has still managed to gross over $373.5 million worldwide, Comicbook reported.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker FAILS to beat The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi at the US box office

In the upcoming episode, the actor will be joined by American singer Halsey, who will feature as the musical guest of the night, Page Six reported. The singer also appeared on the show last season and served both as host and musical guest in February. Halsey’s SNL appearance will come just a week after the release of her third studio album Manic, which is scheduled to come out January 17. The album will also feature musical guests like Alanis Morissette, BTS' Suga, and rapper Dominic Fike.

Check out the trailer of Adam Driver starrer Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

ALSO READ: Adam Driver WALKS OUT of an interview after hearing himself sing in Marriage Story?

Read More