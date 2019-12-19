Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac: I’m not into the Baby Yoda thing, kill it

Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, revealed that he isn't the biggest fan of Baby Yoda, who has become a sensation on The Mandalorian. Read below to know what Oscar had to say on the same.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the last big release of 2019 and a lot of expectations are riding on the J.J. Abrams directorial. The film, which stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, marks the end of the beloved Skywalker saga, which began with Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo. But worry not, as the Star Wars franchise jumps into the series bandwagon with the latest Disney+ show being The Mandalorian.

While Pedro Pascal is receiving rave reviews for playing the bounty hunter, it's the presence of Baby Yoda that is the real scene-stealer. The Internet has gone crazy for the tiny little thing and he's also become the latest obsession when it comes to memes! While everyone has fallen in love with Baby Yoda, one famous personality who is not a fan while being a part of the Star Wars franchise is Oscar. In a recent interview with news.co.au, Isaac shared his displeasure for the adorable character.

"I’m not into the Baby Yoda thing. Kill it! Stamp it! Smoosh it!," the 40-year-old actor joked. John, who was also a part of the interview defended the little guy saying, "Really? He’s so cute."

We still love you Baby Yoda!

Earlier, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau spoke candidly about Baby Yoda revealing, "We'll learn more about him over the course of the season... We don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

