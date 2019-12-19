Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker UK Premiere: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega & Oscar Isaac ace the fashion game

The blue carpet at the UK premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker saw the cast bring their fashion game forward. Daisy Ridley shined in a custom Vivienne Westwood dress while John Boyega paid homage to his Norwegian heritage in a traditional blue ensemble. Oscar Isaac opted for a crisp brown and green formal attire. Check out the photos below.

We're literally just a day away from the release of the last big-ticket film of Hollywood in 2019 - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. For fans, who have been in love with the franchise that has lasted for around four decades, it's a bittersweet moment because it marks the final episode in the Skywalker saga. in Episode IX, we see Rey fighting for The Resistance in order to save the galaxy while Kylo Ren is hell-bent on being the most powerful evil man in the whole of the galaxy.

While the LA premiere took place a while ago, the cast has ascended to the UK for the European premiere of The Rise of Skywalker. Amongst those in attendance were Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, who brought their fashion A-game to the blue carpet. Daisy looked gorgeous beyond belief as she donned a custom Vivienne Westwood dress, which she paired with a pair of classic black satin Jimmy Choo heels. The velvet blue corset-styled dress was tethered to a panelled midi skirt attached around the waist and showed off Ridley's curves. Diamond earrings and sapphire rings added the dramatic touch while a fresh face of makeup with subtle grey smokey eyes and plump lipstick added the classy effect. The 27-year-old actress's hair was styled in a slick back style.

John chose to honour his family and Norwegian heritage and wore a traditional blue attire which had intricate gold detailing along with a traditional hat and black shoes. The 27-year-old actor was joined by his entire family who matched their outfits with Boyega. Oscar opted for a formal ensemble and looked dapper in a brown suit which the 40-year-old actor paired with a green shirt, a multicoloured printed tie and brown shoes.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.

