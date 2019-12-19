Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker US BO: Daisy Ridley's film is expected to earn THIS much in opening weekend 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be hitting the theatre screens tomorrow, i.e. December 20, 2019, all across the globe. Read below to know what the early estimates might be for the opening weekend of the J.J. Abrams directorial at the US box-office.

Disney made history when it was revealed that in 2019, the studio had raked in a collective box-office total of a staggering $10 billion. Six of their films crossed the coveted $1 billion mark, which includes Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Frozen 2. Aiming to join the list and making it seven triumphs for Disney is the highly awaited film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Episode IX marks the end of the beloved Skywalker saga and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, amongst others.

While we still have to wait some days to know how the J.J. Abrams directorial will perform at the box-office, The Rise of Skywalker's opening weekend is currently estimated to be between $175 million to $200 million, when it will hit 4300 North American theatre screens, according to Variety. Disney is tracking the numbers to be around $160 million to be on the safer side. If it falls on the lower estimates then Episode IX will be marked as one of the weakest opening weekends for the successful franchise. While Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) raked in an impressive $248 million in its opening weekend. the opening weekend for Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) stood at $220 million.

Nonetheless, The Rise of Skywalker could be one of the four movies to debut about $150 million in 2019, others being Avengers: Endgame ($357 million), The Lion King ($191 million) and Captain Marvel ($153 million).

When it comes to the global box-office, Episode IX has chances of dominating given the success of The Force Awakens ($312 million) and The Last Jedi ($235 million). The overall collections of Episode VII and Episode VIII stand at $2 billion and $1.3 billion. The Force Awakens, which was also helmed by JJ remains the highest-grossing movie ever in North America with $936 million.

How much do you think Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will earn in the opening weekend at the US box-office? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.

Credits :Variety

