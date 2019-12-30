Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker US Box Office: JJ Abrams directorial cruises past the 300 million mark

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has zoomed past the 300 million mark at the US box-office as it enters week two. Read below to know more details on how the JJ Abrams directorial is faring so far.

Just like the final season of Game of Thrones received major flack for its writing and direction, JJ Abrams directorial Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is suffering the same fate. While there are many thrill-seeking and nostalgic moments to keep the Star Wars fanatics entertained, critics and fans felt that the writing was too haphazard and the character arcs were not well-rounded. However, the negative criticism is not dulling the box-office of The Rise of Skywalker as it's soon nearing the $1 billion mark.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Episode IX, which stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in pivotal roles, has successfully cruised past the 300 million mark at the North American box-office. The second-weekend collections stand at $72 million. The total box-office collection of The Rise of Skywalker; when it comes to the global box-office, has crossed the 600 million mark. This is indeed impressive numbers for the ninth and final installment of the beloved Skywalker saga.

Did you watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Did you love it or hate it? Let us know your review in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Review: Daisy Ridley & Adam Driver's film is 'fan service' which enthralls

Meanwhile, Oscar, who plays Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise recently revealed that it was because of the "Disney overlords" that a Poe and Finn romance was not looked into as a possible storyline. Isaac shared that the relationship between the two characters was so intimate that a relationship would have been a beautiful thing to watch unfold onscreen.

Credits :Rotten Tomatoes

Read More